The Momich Lake wildfire is an estimated 2500 hectares in size as of July 22, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

The Momich Lake wildfire is an estimated 2500 hectares in size as of July 22, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap grows to 2,500 hectares

The fire was discovered on July 7

A wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm has grown slightly and is now an estimated 2,500 hectares in size.

The Momich Lake fire, located near Momich Lakes Provincial park, was discovered on July 7.

As of July 22, at 2:13 p.m. the fire is considered out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire with the support of industry and 25 pieces of heavy equipment. A structure protection unit is in place and working on site.

Due to the fire, an evacuation order for one property, and an evacuation alert for two properties in Electoral Area O of the Thompson Nicola Regional District remain in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On July 20, the fire was considered out of control and described as a low-vigour surface fire exhibiting rank two behaviour.

Rank two fires exhibit a visible, open flame; an unorganized or inconsistent flame front; a slow rate of spread; and don’t burn tree crowns (tops).

Read more: Sicamous mayor ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Two Mile Road wildfire hits 800 hectares

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire came within 100 metres of nearest home in Seymour Arm last night

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
RCMP add officers to help with B.C. Interior wildfire evacuations
Next story
RCMP asking boaters to keep away from firefighting efforts near Sicamous

Just Posted

An updated evacuation order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Shuswap Emergency program on July 22, 2021. (CSRD image)
UPDATE: Evacuation order expanded for properties in Seymour Arm

Sicamous RCMP and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue crews have been out on Mara Lake since July 20, attempting keep boaters away from the waters near Two Mile as firefighting efforts on the Two Mile Road wildfire continue. (Brian Thurgood photo)
RCMP asking boaters to keep away from firefighting efforts near Sicamous

The Momich Lake wildfire is an estimated 2500 hectares in size as of July 22, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap grows to 2,500 hectares

Funding was approved for a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure project involving the four-laning of Highway 1 between the Tappen Valley Road and Ford Road intersections. (Google image)
Four-laning planned for Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm