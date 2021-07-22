Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap grows to 2,500 hectares

The fire was discovered on July 7

The Momich Lake wildfire is an estimated 2500 hectares in size as of July 22, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

A wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm has grown slightly and is now an estimated 2,500 hectares in size.

The Momich Lake fire, located near Momich Lakes Provincial park, was discovered on July 7.

As of July 22, at 2:13 p.m. the fire is considered out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire with the support of industry and 25 pieces of heavy equipment. A structure protection unit is in place and working on site.

Due to the fire, an evacuation order for one property, and an evacuation alert for two properties in Electoral Area O of the Thompson Nicola Regional District remain in effect.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On July 20, the fire was considered out of control and described as a low-vigour surface fire exhibiting rank two behaviour.

Rank two fires exhibit a visible, open flame; an unorganized or inconsistent flame front; a slow rate of spread; and don’t burn tree crowns (tops).

