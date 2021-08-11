An evacuation alert has been issued for 11 properties due to the Momich Lake wildfire in the North Shuswap. (TNRD image)

An evacuation alert has been issued for 11 properties due to the Momich Lake wildfire in the North Shuswap. (TNRD image)

Momich Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert in in North Shuswap

Alert issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the out of control, 7,345 hectare fire.

A new evacuation alert has been issued due to the Momich Lake wildfire about 55 kilometres northeast of Barriere.

The alert was issued by the Thompson-Nicola regional District (TNRD) at 2:14 p.m. due to the out of control 7,345-hectare fire.

Eleven properties are impacted by the alert: 11925 to 12685 Adams West FSR; and any other properties in the area on this map.

The TNRD reminds residents the alert has been issued to prepare them to evacuate should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Read more: Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap

Read more: Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces regiment celebrates 107th birthday fighting Thomas Creek fire
Next story
Ten years after death of Salmon Arm woman, RCMP appeal to public for information

Just Posted

Police officers walk down the long driveway towards the residence where Pam Jones was found dead on Aug. 11, 2011. (File photo)
Ten years after death of Salmon Arm woman, RCMP appeal to public for information

An evacuation alert has been issued for 11 properties due to the Momich Lake wildfire in the North Shuswap. (TNRD image)
Momich Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert in in North Shuswap

A spot-fire discovered Aug. 10 in Eagle Bay now classified as under control. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Eagle Bay wildfire under control

An evacuation order was rescinded, and an alert issued, for the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge due to the Bews Creek wildfire on Aug. 11, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation order rescinded, alert issued for ski lodge in Shuswap