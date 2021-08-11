Momich Lake wildfire prompts evacuation alert in in North Shuswap

A new evacuation alert has been issued due to the Momich Lake wildfire about 55 kilometres northeast of Barriere.
The alert was issued by the Thompson-Nicola regional District (TNRD) at 2:14 p.m. due to the out of control 7,345-hectare fire.
Eleven properties are impacted by the alert: 11925 to 12685 Adams West FSR; and any other properties in the area on this map.
The TNRD reminds residents the alert has been issued to prepare them to evacuate should it be found necessary.
Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
