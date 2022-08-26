Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters gather at Centennial Square on the sixth anniversary of a public health emergency due to the opioid-related deaths across British Columbia, in Victoria on April 14, 2022. B.C. says it has suffered more than 10,000 overdose deaths since the province declared a public health emergency in April 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Moms Stop the Harm advocates and supporters gather at Centennial Square on the sixth anniversary of a public health emergency due to the opioid-related deaths across British Columbia, in Victoria on April 14, 2022. B.C. says it has suffered more than 10,000 overdose deaths since the province declared a public health emergency in April 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Moms Stop the Harm planning overdose awareness events across B.C.

Grassroots group teaching naloxone administration and providing place to grieve without stigma

A group of parents who have lost children to the opioid crisis will soon be hosting awareness events across B.C.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian families who have been impacted by substance-use-related harms and deaths. The grassroots group will hold their events in line with International Overdose Awareness Day, held worldwide on Aug. 31.

Activities at each event vary depending on the community and the group, but include naloxone training, resources, guests, open mics, music, candlelight vigils and other ways to remember loved ones in a positive way, without stigma.

Many people who have lost loved ones to the opioid overdose crisis are also putting purple chairs on display, and at many of the Moms Stop the Harm events, people are welcome to bring along their chairs.

There are Moms Stop the Harm events being held in more than 20 communities across the province, including Vancouver, Victoria, Prince George and Abbotsford. For information on those, visit momsstoptheharm.com.

READ MORE: ‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

opioid crisisopioids

Previous story
Visa delays leaving international students in limbo for fall semester
Next story
Summerland churches receive property tax relief

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous is looking to enter a partnering agreement with the City of Revelstoke to share a building inspector between the two municipalities. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council agrees to sharing building inspector with Revelstoke

Elvis impersonator Adam Fitzpatrick returns to the Salmon Arm Fair stage for 2022. (File photo)
Whole lot of shakin’ in store at upcoming Salmon Arm Fair

This option for the future Shuswap Healing Centre at 200 Main Street shows about 3,100 square feet or .7 acres of green space and 39 parking stalls. A development permit for the healing centre is expected to be coming to the Sept. 28 Sicamous council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Council chooses more green space, less parking for Shuswap Healing Centre

Armstrong Regional Cooperative announced it has purchased three Husky fuel stations in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook. (armstrong.coop)
Armstrong Co-op purchases fuel stations in Okanagan, Kootenays