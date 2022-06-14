Monashee Music Festival coming together for Sicamous premiere

Two-day event to include one day of rock music and a day of country

Organizers of the Monashee Music Festival received high praise at Sicamous council for all the work that’s gone into preparing for the July 22-23 event.

At its June 8 meeting, Sicamous council received a presentation from Andy Bowie who, along with Kayla Bowie, has been working to get the festival off the ground since at least January 2020.

Andy began by sharing the lineup, which will be divided into a day of rock and a day of country. Headling on Friday is 54•40, with performances by Daniel Wesley, The Midnight Echo, Spendo, Emily Molloy and Dr. Friday. Saturday’s headliner is Tyler Joe Miller, with performances by David James, Kyle McKearney, Born Reckless, Devin Cooper, Michael Daniels, Makayla Gough, Teigen Gayse and Beamer Wigley.

Bowie proudly stated it’s an all-Canadian lineup, mostly from B.C., and includes three Indigenous acts including McKearney, who was recently nominated as Breakout Artist of the Year in Breakout West’s Western Canadian Music Awards.

Regarding safety, Andy said Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire services has agreed to have a command truck onsite with a couple of members. There will be a first aid station and BC Health Services has agreed to provide naloxone training for festival volunteers.

Bowie said Stand in the Gap Safety Services of Malakwa will be organizing traffic control and has designed a safety plan already approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

“We’re going to have traffic safety signs on either side of the highway coming into town warning people that there are pedestrians and that there’s a musical festival happening and to slow their speed,” said Andy. “MOTI’s agreed to drop the speed limit down by 10 km/hr. We’re going to do that with signage and we’re going to utilize the roundabout… and no right turn up the Solsqua Sicamous road, to mitigate any problems there with traffic control persons in place.”

Read more: Kelowna nightclub owner planning new Shuswap music festival

Read more: Rockers 54-40 to headline in new Shuswap music festival coming next summer

Parking has been a challenge, with the Agricultural Land Commission not supporting one option. However, Andy said Twin Anchors has stepped up, offering property near the Sicamous Dog Park, where the event is being held. Camping options were another thing still being worked out.

As of June 8, three food trucks were lined up to be onsite, along with 20 small business vendors.

While the Bowies are still going through the approval process for a liquor licence, Andy said the organization Mamas for Mamas will receive $1 from every drink sold in the beverage garden.

Water will be available for sale and for free for those who need it at first aid, said Andy, in response to a concern shared by Interior Health.

Mayor Terry Rysz commended Bowie for all the work done to make the event happen. Town manager Evan Parliament also offered praise.

“Andy, on behalf of all of staff, you have done an amazing job,” said Parliament. “A lot of work has gone into this. We’ve seen a lot of events being proposed in the last seven years I’ve been here, and longer for some councillors. This is probably the most comprehensive.”

For more information, tickets, and to volunteer, visit monasheemusicfestival.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous