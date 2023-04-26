Monashee Music Festival won’t return to Sicamous this summer

Organizer cites financial setbacks, continues to explore options for the future

Chetwynd, B.C. artist Teigen Gayse cools down the audience with a cover of Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar during her afternoon performance on day two of the Monashee Music Festival, Saturday, July 23, 2022. The festival is unable to go ahead as planned in 2023 due to financial setbacks. (File photo)

Despite a successful summer in 2022, Monashee Music Festival will not be making a comeback this year.

In December, Monashee founder Andy Bowie approached Sicamous council asking for options to expand the festival’s camping accommodations. Bowie had hoped to secure permits to allow festival-goers to camp on district non-farm use land near the dog park where the festival was held.

The festival had received positive feedback from guests, local people and tourists, past Sicamous mayor Terry Rysz and RCMP. Bowie’s presentation had also heard support from council and he was encouraged to submit a proposal to the district.

However, the festival has encountered a large financial setback, said Bowie, and will now be unable to move forward as planned this summer.

“We remain determined to find new partners to work with us and bring the festival back to the Shuswap, while also ensuring that it grows sustainably,” said Bowie.

Organizers learned valuable lessons from the 2022 festival and are committed to making the needed improvements to reduce costs. But the festival needs help, Bowie said, including financial support from sponsors and partnerships, in-kind equipment and discounts on rentals and labour costs as he has seen given to other festivals – and the camping issue resolved.

“We are very thankful for Twin Anchors Houseboats and many other local businesses and volunteers that helped with the festival last year, and we are proud to have raised close to $10,000 for Mamas for Mamas,” said Bowie.

The organizers are exploring possible locations in the Shuswap for the festival and are hopeful for the future of Monashee, said Bowie.

Anyone interested in partnering or supporting the festival can email contact@monasheemusicfestival.com.

