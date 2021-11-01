Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Wow thanks, it was nice to arrive late to work this morning with no idea til I got to the car. Thanks so much for the lack of reliability in the most basic of situations. — Cam McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_cam) November 1, 2021

Are you going to pay my husband for the full day of work he missed as a result? Some workplaces have a zero-tolerance policy for lateness so you end up taking the whole day off instead. — Aries_bunny (@Ariesbunny2) November 1, 2021

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

Like actually…. I had to find out from my boss that this was actually an issue… after I showed up an hour late…. — Larissa Poseluzny (@urbanarchitect_) November 1, 2021

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

