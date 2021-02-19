Over $100,000 will be put into the resurfacing of the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community park. (CSRD Image)

Over $100,000 will be put into the resurfacing of the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community park. (CSRD Image)

Money for Blind Bay athletic court resurfacing approved

Columbia Shuswap Regional District putting more than $100,000 into project

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is putting more than $100,000 into refurbishing the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park.

At their Feb. 18 meeting, CSRD directors approved the expenditure of up to $105,000 to resurface the asphalt of the courts used for tennis, pickleball and basketball. Replacement of chain link fencing may also be included in the project.

According to the CSRD, the court surface at the park is currently in disrepair and nearly unusable for sports activities. The planned project would resurface the courts with new asphalt, paint new lines for tennis, pickleball and basketball and install sleeves to hold nets and hoops.

Read More: Column: Salmon Arm a Goldilocks city for families young – and not so young

Read More: Steakhouses, champagne rooms and and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

The regional district budgeted for the replacement of the chain link fence around the courts and that part of the project will be completed if necessary.

Funding for the project came through the Electoral Area C Community Works Fund. The CSRD expects it to be completed later this year.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay man survives avalanche and lives to tell the tale
Next story
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Just Posted

A small group of property owners east of Sicamous will pay an additional property tax to stop trains from whistling at a crossing near their homes. (Pixabay Image)
Additional tax will keep CP Rail train whistles quiet near Shuswap homes

Owners of nine properties near Sicamous will pay for liability insurance at crossing

Over $100,000 will be put into the resurfacing of the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community park. (CSRD Image)
Money for Blind Bay athletic court resurfacing approved

Columbia Shuswap Regional District putting more than $100,000 into project

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he has no interest municipal bylaws regulating handguns. (Black Press file photo).
Salmon Arm mayor not interested in municipal regulation of handguns

Federal bill would allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city's Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Salmon Arm a Goldilocks city for families young – and not so young

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged

“The election was stolen,” he told OANN’s White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo
Vernon school bus fees jump to $200

Increase for eligible riders is up from $25

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)
Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards

Someone had used city staff emails to impersonate the mayor in attempts to steal money

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mother demands traffic calming strategies after child clipped in crosswalk

Letter to council calls for more action to slow traffic on busy roads after near-miss

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Most Read