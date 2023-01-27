Merritt’s Cindy Petroczi won $125,000 dollars on a $10 Treasure Tree scratch and win ticket at the city’s local Walmart. (BCLC Media Relations/Contributed)

Merritt’s Cindy Petroczi won $125,000 dollars on a $10 Treasure Tree scratch and win ticket at the city’s local Walmart. (BCLC Media Relations/Contributed)

Money grows on the treasure tree: Merritt flood victim wins big on scratch lottery ticket

The scratch ticket was purchased at the Walmart in Merritt

A Merritt woman is $125,000 richer.

“I decided to treat myself to a ticket and was at the store and thought, ‘Holy crap is this real?’”

Cindy Petroczi asked herself after scratching a $10 Treasure Tree ticket she purchased at Walmart on Crawford Avenue and discovering she won the ticket’s jackpot.

She immediately called her husband after figuring out she won the big prize.

“I was in tears when I called him,” said Petroczi. “I couldn’t believe it. Then he asked if I needed an escort home.”

Petroczi and her family were affected by the Merritt floods and said some of the money will go towards helping her family and replacing lost items as well as taking a vacation.

“I’m so grateful and thankful!,” said Petroczi. “This will be so nice after losing things in the flood.”

READ MORE: Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man

READ MORE: Kelowna nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LotteryMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
25-year ban for former B.C. massage therapist who secretly recorded women disrobing

Just Posted

The Shuswap Cycling Club is planning a fat bike race on the South Canoe trails on Feb. 19, 2023. (File photo)
Fat bike race planned for Salmon Arm trails

Sicamous Legion president Bill Moore had the honour of throwing the first of the new rocks the Sicamous Curling Club was able to purchase thanks to a donation from the Legion. (Sicamous Curling Club- Facebook)
Sicamous curling club ready to rock thanks to Legion donation

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers practise their avalanche rescue skills in January 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue- Facebook)
Shuswap Search and Rescue takes avalanche training to better respond to crisis

Salmon Arm's Downtown Activity Centre is the site of a temporary emergency shelter until April 30, 2023. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor speaks to concerns around newly opened emergency shelter