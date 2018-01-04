Photo credit: Black Press file photo

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

Many tubers not aware a life jacket and a whistle required.

The boat patrol program carried out by the Conservation Officer service in the North Okanagan, which includes the Shuswap River, will expand this year.

Herman Halvorson, newly re-elected board chair for the Electoral Area Advisory Committee, said Coldstream is on board for 2018 and Enderby has also expressed an interest to participate.

He said the program currently costs about $25,000 supported by discretionary funding from each electoral area.

Halvorson said the COs primarily do vessel and tube floater inspections along the Shuswap River from Cook Creek down to Mara Lake. Other areas checked included Sugar Lake, Swan Lake, Kalamalka Lake and Mabel Lake.

“The Shuswap River is well used by boaters and tubers during the summer, particularly in the south end where I live. There can be as many as 3,000 people a day on the river,” Halvorson said.

Related: Bad boaters abound

This past summer, the COs checked 764 vessels and 1,549 people, issuing 101 charges and time to produce tickets, and 748 warnings.

Beyond boater safety and fishing license regulations being followed, an unexpected twist for many tubers last summer was the requirement to be equipped with a lifejacket along with a warning whistle.

“Many tubers were not aware of that but it is a Transport Canada regulation,” he said.

Halvorson applauded the efforts of COs to ensure safety standards are followed for those using the river, which can range from very shallow to 30 feet deep.

“It gets very busy in the summer and everyone looks to take the opportunity to cool off. But it’s a good situation to have (conservation officers) have a presence out there and to promote safety.”

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland
Next story
Year in Review: August

Just Posted

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

Many tubers not aware a life jacket and a whistle required.

Random acts of kindness plentiful

Kindale records more than 36,500 such acts in 2017

Canoe couple welcome Shuswap’s New Year’s baby

Lindsy and Von Gulfan give birth to Elias Rhys Alexander at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Contaminant not found in Shuswap Lake

Shuswap Water Council releases report on water testing for nonylphenols

Enderby student sails away with scholarship

Nolan Hyam of Enderby was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

Vipers ready for retro Saturday at Civic

For some, it’s a chance to say goodbye to an old friend. For the NOYFSS, it’s a major fundraiser

Izik-Dzurko to perform at home

Young musician has returned from his first semester at Juilliard in New York City

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Getting comfy

Shuswap Theatre’s Comfy Bottoms project aims to replace the theatre’s well-used seats.

Fabulous day

Although more snow is on the way, this past weekend was a great time to skate in the sunshine.

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Most Read