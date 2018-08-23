Moored boat damaged by fire near Celista

Car sped from scene, RCMP want information

The Chase RCMP are seeking information after a boat was seriously damaged by fire shortly after midnight on Aug. 16.

The RCMP were called to assist the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department at the scene of the boat fire in the 2700 block of Squilax Anglemont Road between Scotch Creek and Celista.

A witness reported seeing a black Pontiac Sunfire speeding away from the area before the fire started.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said the cause of the fire remains unknown but the fire department is looking into it. There are no suspects at this time.

Kennedy said the boat was in the water moored to a buoy at the time of the fire. He said the owner of the boat reported nothing unusual with it when they left it moored earlier in the day.

Anyone with further information or who was a witness to the incident is asked to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Possible death following car fire near Princeton Airport
Next story
Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

Just Posted

Another floating concert to rock Shuswap Lake Sept. 1

Ben Chase to perform on the roof of the Sea Store; a fitting sendoff to Summer 2018

Update: Missing Salmon Arm boy located

14-year-old Dustin Lethbridge was found by his family after he was missing since Monday

Enderby man facing impaired driving charge

Three vehicles involved in collision Tuesday night north of Enderby

Salmon Arm, regional district send firefighters north

Crews receive accolades for their work with BC Wildfire Service

Air quality rating at high risk for Okanagan-Shuswap

Air quality measurement for the region in classified as unhealthy

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Four fires merge near Telegraph Creek

Northern B.C.’s Alkali Lake blaze now at 118,000 hectares

Legendary B.C. lacrosse team reunion will recount titles, terror

Goalie Rich Zecchel is still frightened to fly and recalls the crash-landing of a DC-3 in a field.

B.C. towns to premier: Show us the marijuana money

Local governments face enforcement costs, pressure on farmland

Baloney Meter: Did Liberals create 60% more full-time jobs than Tories?

The Canadian Press fact-checks Justin Trudeau’s recent touting of his government’s economic record

Moored boat damaged by fire near Celista

Car sped from scene, RCMP want information

PM says cabinet retreat focused on issues close to home for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a press conference Thursday to close a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo

Cattle prod use at B.C. bullriding event refuted by rodeo rep

Rodeo contractors and handlers take pride in care and welfare of the animals, CRA says

Possible death following car fire near Princeton Airport

Fire crews quickly doused a car fire that spread to nearby grass on Thursday afternoon

Most Read