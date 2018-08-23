Moored boat damaged by fire near Celista

The Chase RCMP are seeking information after a boat was seriously damaged by fire shortly after midnight on Aug. 16.

The RCMP were called to assist the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department at the scene of the boat fire in the 2700 block of Squilax Anglemont Road between Scotch Creek and Celista.

A witness reported seeing a black Pontiac Sunfire speeding away from the area before the fire started.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP said the cause of the fire remains unknown but the fire department is looking into it. There are no suspects at this time.

Kennedy said the boat was in the water moored to a buoy at the time of the fire. He said the owner of the boat reported nothing unusual with it when they left it moored earlier in the day.

Anyone with further information or who was a witness to the incident is asked to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

