The BC Conservation Officer Service responded after a moose calf was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm on Feb. 1, 2023. (Twitter/BC Conservation Officer Service)

Moose calf euthanized after being struck by vehicle in Salmon Arm

After crash, moose cow seen repeatedly crossing road

Conservation Officer Service personnel responded after a moose calf was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm.

There were traffic delays along 10th Avenue SE, and near the intersection at 30th, on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, after a young moose was wounded by a vehicle. A cow moose was seen repeatedly crossing the road as the calf lay injured in a nearby yard.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the calf was euthanized for humane reasons and, as of Wednesday evening, the cow moose was no longer creating any public safety concerns.

When contacted by the Observer, Salmon Arm RCMP had no report of the incident.

