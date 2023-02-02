Moose calf euthanized after being struck by vehicle in Salmon Arm

Conservation Officer Service personnel responded after a moose calf was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm.

There were traffic delays along 10th Avenue SE, and near the intersection at 30th, on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, after a young moose was wounded by a vehicle. A cow moose was seen repeatedly crossing the road as the calf lay injured in a nearby yard.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the calf was euthanized for humane reasons and, as of Wednesday evening, the cow moose was no longer creating any public safety concerns.

When contacted by the Observer, Salmon Arm RCMP had no report of the incident.

Read more: Conservation officers snag Shuswap anglers for unlawful fishing

Read more: Many lake enthusiasts in North Okanagan, Shuswap break laws over summer

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmConservationWildlife