More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Allie Lake fire northwest of Kamloops is now estimated to be at about 2,700 hectares.

“Again, that’s just more accurate mapping. We were up there today and took a look at things. It hasn’t grown significantly,” said Heather Rice, fire information officer for BC Wildfire Service.

Rice said they are still seeing active winds within the perimeter and that winds created more smoke and activity. However, she said there was no growth.

“It’s a very spotty fire, there’s a large area within the perimeter that hasn’t even burned. There is still a lot of active fire and we’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon,” said Rice.

She also said she would like to remind people the area is restricted.

ORIGINAL POST: There are now 130 firefighting personnel on the Allie Lake wildfire scene. The BC Wildfire Service also has a new estimate on the fire’s size.

“We have a new estimate of the fire that actually has reduced the size but that’s simply because it’s a more accurate estimate,” said Heather Rice, fire information officer.

The new estimate is 2,020 hectares.

Rice also said winds picked up yesterday, challenging the efforts of the firefighters. Air skimmers were brought out to assist helicopter bucketing on the north flank of the fire.

The weather forecast for May 27 is very similar with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon and can possibly reach 50 kilometres an hour coming from the southwest.

“So that will continue to possibly push the fire in a northeasterly direction but we are forcing our efforts on that northeastern head of the fire to try and keep it at its current size,” said Rice.

There is still a restriction in place, as well as evacuation alerts and orders.

