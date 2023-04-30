The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Residents of a hamlet approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate due to an encroaching grass fire.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More Albertans told to evacuate as fires threaten hamlets and rural residents

Strong winds and very dry fuel were the main reasons this wildfire spread so quickly

More Albertans are being told to evacuate, or to be ready to flee to safety at a moment’s notice, as multiple grass and brush fires grow in areas west and northwest of Edmonton.

RCMP on Sunday afternoon asked people living in a rural area southeast of Barrhead, Alta., between Township Road 592 and 594, and Range Road 15 and 24, to evacuate immediately as police assist local fire departments with an out-of-control fire.

Others residing within about three kilometres north of the area need to be on 15-minute “ready to leave” warning, police say.

About 90 kilometres southwest, a series of grass fires that prompted the evacuation of the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg as well as the Lobstick Resort late Saturday and early Sunday continue to burn out of control.

Parkland County says RCMP and Peace Officers are patrolling the evacuation area and maintaining site security.

The province says in a wildfire information update that additional firefighters and air tankers have been requested for a 330-hectare blaze burning about nine kilometres south of Evansburg, and that two fires burning north of Highway 16 on both sides of Highway 22 are now about 3,000 hectares combined.

“Last night, dozers were on the fire line building containment lines. Early this morning, firefighters used hand ignition techniques to burn off and remove some of the available fuel to re-enforce existing containment lines,” the update said about the fire burning north of Highway 16.

“Today, we will have additional heavy equipment and three helicopters assisting firefighters on the line. Both Yellowhead County and AB Wildfire will work together to contain the spread.”

The update noted strong winds and very dry fuel were the main reasons this wildfire spread so quickly. It reported that fire behaviour Sunday morning was quiet but was expected to increase near noon.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Edmonton man guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of 7-year-old girl
Next story
California man guilty of killing 3 after doorbell prank

Just Posted

Rebecca Henz and Faith Thurston work for Student Works, which employs students in B.C. to paint houses and and complete other projects. Student Works is on display at the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Shaw Centre. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Spring Home Show inspires seasonal renovation projects

Sicamous community members teamed up to clean up the district Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous community members team up to clean up

Allison McNeill, Canadian women’s national team and Olympic coach and Salmon Arm Secondary alumnus, coaches a basketball camp and the Sullivan campus in Salmon Arm for grades 4-7 on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap youth basketball players taught by one of Canada’s top coaches

Truvy Stockdale takes aim at the net while Jax Hutton backs her up at the Shuswap Youth Soccer Association practice Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Blackburn Park. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap spring soccer kicks off with youth Timbit program