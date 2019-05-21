Construction of KinderHeart Montessori underway in West Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

B.C. government invests $250,000 into building a child care facility in West Kelowna

A new child care facility is expected to open in West Kelowna this fall.

KinderHeart Montessori will offer 76 new child care spaces, 24 for infants, 32 for children aged three to kindergarten and 20 for preschoolers.

The construction of the facility in Lakeview Heights comes after the province invested $250,000 through its ‘Childcare B.C. New Spaces Fund.’

READ MORE: $10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

“We’re targeting the whole province for childcare spaces. We recognize the need for childcare right across B.C., families are desperate for childcare. Since we started this initiative, we’ve invested over $200-million dollars back into the pocket of parents,” said the Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy.

Since the two KinderHeart locations in Pitt Meadows have thrived in the community, head of the school, Saskia Nicholls said she wants to continue opening early development education centres across B.C.

“I’ve signed a lease in Vernon with Highlands of East Hill, that development is going to be 2100 square feet in a residential area,” said Nicholls.

She expects the spaces will fill up fast in both locations, which is why she hasn’t done any advertising until construction is complete.

READ MORE: Kelowna daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with B.C. childcare program

“It’s really important to have more childcare for the health of our community, not only is there more childcare spaces, which there is a great need of in West Kelowna and it really allows people to know there is addition good quality childcare available,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.

KinderHeart Montessori is expected to be open in September.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Just Posted

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Helping people through the worst days of their lives

Police Based Victim Services grateful for the many agencies which provide local support

Driver, animals escape injury after collision near Sicamous

RCMP say road conditions were not a factor in afternoon crash

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

B.C. government invests $250,000 into building a child care facility in West Kelowna

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

Column: Documentary offers gander at Newfoundland hospitality during 9/11 attacks

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Reminder: recycle your plant pots

Plastic flowerpots and plant trays can all be recycled

South Okanagan cannabis dispensary operator that was raided is going to trial

Store operator is facing one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Most Read