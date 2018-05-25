The Sicamous boat launch at Kappel Street is the latest site to be closed due to high water. (File photo)

More boat launches shut down as Shuswap Lake rises

Municipalities warn other boat launches could be closed down with little advance warning

In the wake of a boat launch closure in Eagle Bay, the District of Sicamous is also closing a popular place to get boats in and out of Shuswap Lake.

The Kappel Street Boat Launch into the Sicamous channel is now closed with no anticipated date for re-opening.

Due to the high water level of Shuswap Lake, the Harbour Road Boat Launch located at 1955 Eagle Bay Road is also closed until further notice.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District operates two additional boat launch sites within the Sorrento/Blind Bay area, the Markwart Road Boat Launch in Sorrento, Whitehead Road Boat Launch in Eagle Bay.

Both of those remain open at this time for use by the public.

The boat launches in Salmon Arm remain open at this time, although City of Salmon Arm staff say the launches in Canoe and at Marine Park are being monitored daily and could close without much advance notice. This also goes for other launches in the Sicamous area, which also could be closed due to high water levels.

Municipal governments are also warning boaters still planning to head out on the water to take additional care.

• Reduce speed to 10 km/h within 30 metres (100 feet) of the shore line.

• Use extreme caution while on the water. Debris, some of which may be below the water’s surface and not visible to boat operators, can damage boats and cause injury.

• Avoid creating wakes that can cause erosion and damage to the shoreline and properties that are in danger of flooding.

