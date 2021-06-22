B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

From 6,000 to 4,000: Adrian Dix says fewer people are choosing AstraZeneca for second dose

Fewer British Columbians are choosing Oxford-AstraZeneca for their second COVID-19 shot.

After NACI switched gears to recommend an mRNA vaccine as its “preferred” second dose choice for Canadians on Thursday a smaller margin – around 4,000 adults a day – has chosen AstraZeneca, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Previously, a majority of adults – up to 6,128 a day – chose to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca again when NACI’s June 1 advice was that recipients could choose for themselves whether or not to get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

READ ALSO: B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

Dix assured the public that the province has no future plans to turn away AstraZeneca shipments.

In fact, B.C. is set to receive 10,000 additional doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, said Dix. They will be available for immunizations at pharmacies across the province.

“To have the summer that we want, vaccination is key,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.  “When we are immunized we protect each other and we protect ourselves.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares
Next story
Sicamous’ annual Canada Day fireworks display postponed

Just Posted

Sicamous’ Canada Day fireworks display lights up the bay, finishing off a day of community celebration in a previous year. (File photo)
Sicamous’ annual Canada Day fireworks display postponed

Josh and Joanna Bickle’s dance moves won over judges and the audience alike at the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Organizers of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars preparing for 2021 comeback

On June 17, RCMP responded to a call from a Salmon Arm resident who said she was being followed by two men who tried to get her into their car. (File photo)
Salmon Arm woman shares frightening experience, encourages others to take precautions

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Decision on Salmon Arm high schools prompts criticism at CSRD board