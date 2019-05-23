More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

The province says it is adding 600 more camping spots to its most popular BC Parks, a large number of which are coming right here to the Okanagan.

Tourism minister Lisa Beare, along with Environment Minister George Heyman, made the announcement at the popular Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge on Thursday.

The popular Fintry Park near Vernon is gaining 60 sites in two new loops for the 2019 season, Grizzly Lake will gain 29 new recreation sites, Salmon Arm’s Herald Park will gain nine sites in the Homestead Campground and 23 sites are being added to Bear Creek near Kelowna.

Provincewide, the sites will range from walk-in tent sites to marine sites, targeting regions with the highest demand: the Lower Mainland, Thompson-Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies and Mount Robson.

Roughly 360 new spots will be added across 13 provincial parks and 232 sites will be constructed at 12 recreation sites.

READ MORE: Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

READ MORE: Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

According to the province, BC Parks see 21 million visitors each year.

Joss Penny, chair of the Camping and RVing BC Coalition, said she welcomes the additional spots to help ease what can be a highly-competitive booking experience.

“With over one million campers from B.C., Alberta and Washington expected to camp or RV throughout British Columbia in 2019, this will help ease some of the pressure of locating places to stay in high demand locations,” Penny said.

Other additional campsites for the 2019 season

Campgrounds gaining new sites:

  • 65 sites (20 walk in, 15 drive in and 30 marine) at Golden Ears Park near Maple Ridge
  • 40 sites in two new loops at Kentucky Alleyne Park near Merritt
  • 35 sites at Stawamus Chief Park near Squamish
  • 30 sites in Martha Creek Park near Revelstoke
  • 25 small cabins at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack
  • 21 sites in a new loop at Robson River Campground in Mount Robson Park near Valemount
  • 19 sites in Mount Fernie Provincial Park near Fernie
  • 18 sites at Pyramid Campground in Wells Gray Park near Clearwater
  • 18 tent pad sites at Kokanee Creek Park near Nelson
  • 12 sites at Monck Park near Merritt
  • 10 tent pad sites at Tantalus Park near Squamish

Recreation site additions:

  • 43 sites at Lundbom East and West near Merritt
  • 32 sites at Howard Lake near 100 Mile House
  • 30 sites at Turner Road near Nakusp
  • 15 sites at Lodgepole Lake near Logan Lake
  • 13 sites at Boer Mountain/Kager Lake near Burns Lake
  • 10 sites at Bear Creek near Harrison Hot Springs
  • 10 sites at Horse Creek near Valemount
  • 10 sites at Saskum Lake South near Barriere
  • 10 sites at Nyland near Quesnel
  • Seven sites at Tabor-Dougherty near Prince George

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Just Posted

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Thieves targeting fuel, vehicles and more in Chase, South Shuswap

Update: Unsafe U-turn to blame for collision near Chase

The crash took place on May 20 near Planter Road intersection

Clearcutting for subdivision a concern for councillor

City to prepare bylaw supporting secondary suites in proposed 40-plus lot residential subdivision

School district puts hold on alternative education program for Enderby, Armstrong.

Questions raised about effectiveness of in-classroom supports for struggling high-school students

Federal tourism minister announces new national strategy in Armstrong

Mélanie Joly announced funding available for rural communities and other parts of the new strategy

In photos: Classroom-raised salmon fry released

South Broadview Elementary students participate in fry release at Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Okangan MP welcomes plan to fight human trafficking

Mel Arnold applauds Conservative plan for A Safer Canada

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Most Read