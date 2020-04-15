People wearing masks line up outside a small grocery store in James Bay. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Canadians are changing their weekly habits and taking more precautions, according to a new Statistics Canada survey examining how people are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic going into the second month of lockdown.

The information, collected from more than 4,600 people across 10 provinces between March 29 and April 3, will be used by government organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Canada, along with Employment and Social Development Canada, to inform Canada’s response to the pandemic.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Canadian cases, by province

Results of the survey show that over one-third of Canadians reported they were “very or extremely concerned” about the impacts on their own health, however, they were even more concerned about the impact on the health of others. Over a third of Canadians reported they were very concerned about the health of someone in their household and 79 per cent of people were concerned about the health of vulnerable people. Furthermore, 84 per cent of people said they were very concerned that COVID-19 would overload the health care system.

READ ALSO: Petition asking to restrict travel to Vancouver Island garners thousands of signatures

The majority — nine in 10 — said they were following physical distancing guidelines, such as avoiding leaving the house and using social distancing when out in public. More than 90 per cent of people said they were washing their hands more regularly, 70 per cent said they were avoiding touching their face and 63 per cent of people said they were stocking up on essentials at a grocery store or pharmacy.

More than half of Canadians said they were using news outlets as the main source of information about COVID-19, while about three in 10 Canadians said their main source of information was government health agencies or federal and provincial daily announcements.

As of April 13, Canada has a total of 24,365 cases of COVID-19 with 1,445 of those in B.C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown
Next story
One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

Just Posted

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

City councillor encourages Salmon Arm residents to participate in National Takeout Day

Wednesday, April 15 is being marked as a day to buy takeout food to support local businesses

Unattended campfire in Shuswap’s Fly Hills sparks concern

Resident frustrated to find logs left smouldering and aflame in recreation area

Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Shuswap Trail Alliance offers guidelines, appreciation for assistance with trails

Customers of Salmon Arm organic farmers’ market embrace online alternative

Wild Flight Farm owner Hermann Bruns sees sales spike with internet orders

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Morning Start: The inventor of the frisbee turned into a frisbee after he died

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 15

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target at 0.25%, early data shows economy plunged

The central bank says the downturn tied to COVID-19 will be the worst on record

One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

April 15, 2020, marks one year since a shooting spree, which left four dead, shook Penticton

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

More Canadians concerned with health of others than their own during pandemic

New Statistics Canada survey will be used to inform governments response to COVID-19

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire east of Merritt 69 ha, remains classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Most Read