More cases of COVID in North Okanagan elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

Students at three more area elementary schools have had potential COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health reports an April 1 exposure at Hillview Elementary, a March 30, 31 exposure at Coldstream Elementary and a March 29, 30 and 31 exposure at BX Elementary. The three latest announcements follow a potential exposure at Mission Hill Elementary March 30, 31 and April 1.

This is the first exposure at BX, while it is Hillview’s fourth.

The BX exposure is in a Grade6/7 split class, which is self-isolating until April 15.

READ MORE: Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C’s daily COVID record

READ MORE: More masks on order for Vernon schools

CoronavirusSchools