Vancouver woman Jessica Kane is charged with manslaughter and adminstering overpowering drugs, among other things, in her work at an escort service. (Metro Creative stock)

Vancouver woman Jessica Kane is charged with manslaughter and adminstering overpowering drugs, among other things, in her work at an escort service. (Metro Creative stock)

More charges laid against Vancouver sex worker accused of fatally drugging client

Jessica Kane, 30, is facing charges across the Lower Mainland

A Vancouver sex worker accused of fatally drugging a client is out on house arrest, just as fresh charges against her have been approved.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve connected reports of men being drugged and having their belongings stolen back to 30-year-old Jessica Nicole Renee Kane. They believe she’s targeted escort service clients in Vancouver, Surrey, Langley and Burnaby.

Last October, Kane was charged with one count of manslaughter, seven counts of administering an overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one general count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

Last month, that list grew.

Kane is now also facing charges of obstruction of justice, failure to comply with a release order and robbery, as well as at least one new drugging allegation.

Despite this, she was released on bail on Monday (Feb. 13).

Under the conditions of her house arrest, Kane is only allowed to go into public between noon and 2 p.m. on Fridays to obtain necessities. She isn’t allowed to engage in sex work or any other form of employment that puts her in another person’s private residence.

Surrey RCMP say anyone with information about Kane can contact their local police department.

READ ALSO: Vancouver sex worker arrested after series of druggings, including one that was fatal

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDrugsmurderVancouver

Previous story
‘Rips your heart out:’ B.C. and Manitoba men learn they were switched at birth
Next story
Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

Just Posted

The feel-good documentary Blind Ambition, about four refugees from Zimbabwe who become sommeliers, opens the 33rd annual Shuswap International Film Festival at the Salmar Classic on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap International Film Festival opens with feel-good documentary Blind Ambition

Dr. Carol Connick is retiring June 1 and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will begin seeing patients at the Sicamous Community Health Centre. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)
Sicamous doctor retiring, nurse practitioner to see patients

Susan Mackie and Winston Pain were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Susan Mackie and Winston Pain

The Eagle Valley Rescue Society is one of the groups currently providing road rescue services within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (Eagle Valley Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services