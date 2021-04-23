More COVID exposures at Penticton middle school

This is the second recent exposure at Skaha Lake Middle school

Another COVID-19 exposure at Skaha Lake Middle School has been added to the growing list of exposures at Okanagan schools. This is the second exposure listed at Skaha Lake Middle School in recent weeks.

The new potential exposure dates are April 12 and 13, according to Interior Health. There was also a previous exposure at the school April 7 and 8.

The exposures are some of the most recent to be added to the growing list of COVID-19 exposures at Okanagan schools.

