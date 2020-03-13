FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says Europe now pandemic’s global epicentre

The head of the World Health Organization says more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of the epidemic.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that Europe, not China, is now the epicenter of the world’s coronavirus pandemic.

“More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic,” Ghebreyesus said.

“More reported virus cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.”

He also noted “5,000 people have lost their lives, a tragic milestone.”

ALSO READ: Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

Over 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where over 3,000 patients have died and over 62,000 have already recovered.

