More families in need of after-school care in Sicamous

The district announced changes to its after-school program Aug. 27

The District of Sicamous has seen increased demand for its After School Club program. (File photo)

After-school care is in high demand in Sicamous.

The District of Sicamous is launching its sixth year of After School Club for the 2021-22 school year. The club runs Monday to Friday from 2:20 to 6 p.m. as well as on Pro-D days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s open to children from Kindergarten to Grade 6, and takes place on the second floor of Finlayson Place, 217 Finlayson St. After School Club leaders will meet students at Parkview Elementary and walk them to Finlayson Place.

On July 27, District of Sicamous recreation and events manager Jamie Sherlock released a survey asking Sicamous parents and caregivers what their childcare needs are.

The survey closed on Aug. 16, and the district said results indicated an increasing number of families require full-time care and, in many cases, for more than one child.

Due to licensing guidelines, a maximum of 10 children can be watched by any one instructor. At the moment, the district only has one. It’s looking to hire another after-school activity leader to increase club capacity.

Applications for the activity leader position can be submitted to the district until Sept. 10.

On Aug. 27, Sherlock said the program was happy to welcome back Ruth Cordonier for her fourth year as After School Club instructor.

“Her passion to engage with students through nature, craft and play has made her a true asset to our program,” she said.

Registration for After School Club looks different this year due to increased program interest.

Parents must preregister online, commit to the days they require care, and pay monthly. One day of care costs $13.75, which equates to $275 per month if a child is registered full-time.

Payment must be made via credit card or an eCheque from a financial institution as debit and cash are no longer accepted. Families who have previously sent their kids to After School Club will be given the first chance to register them on Sept. 1. After that, registration opens for the rest of the community.

For more information, visit the District of Sicamous website.

