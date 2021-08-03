Kelowna International Airport. (File)

UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday were cancelled

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.):

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz confirmed to Capital News that the no-fly zone is being amended, and that airport operations are expected to resume at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An amendment has been made to the no-fly zone on the east side of the White Rock Lake fire,” said Elchitz. “That amendment has allowed for instrument approach from the north to the airport.”

ORIGINAL (7:30 a.m.):

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) have been cancelled due to wildfire smoke.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 12 arriving flights have been cancelled, followed by 18 cancelled departing flights.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the boundary of the White Rock Lake wildfire — which is measured at over 32,300 hectares — moved east to Okanagan Lake.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said on Monday this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

He added that the airport is working with BC Wildfire and local government to reach an interim solution that would allow operations to resume.

“We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

To check the status of your flight, visit the airport’s website.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

