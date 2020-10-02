More hate flyers found near Vernon school

It’s the second time notes promoting racist organizations have been scattered in town this week

More messages of hate have been found strewn in the streets near another Vernon school.

Two days after hundreds of notes containing links to racist and white supremacist propaganda were found tossed around local schools, Patrick Vance made a similar discovery on 15th Street early Friday morning.

Vance said he was taking out his garbage Oct. 2 when he spotted someone picking up pieces of paper just across from the bus stop at Vernon Secondary School.

“It (was) literally up and down both sides of the street,” he said.

The latest scraps of paper contained the website address of David Duke — former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan — as well as links to Holocaust denial websites and American Renaissance, a group identified by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as promoting white supremacy.

“This is a primary area for students, so it’s clear the perps were hoping to impact a lot of them and were focusing on that area,” Vance said.

The flyers that were spread Wednesday, Sept. 30, coincided with Orange Shirt Day — a day meant for recognizing the harms caused by the residential school system — and sparked condemnation from local social activists, organizations and the mayor of Vernon. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the matter.

Having picked up handfuls of notes himself, Vance lauded the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 626 member he first saw picking up the flyers at 6:30 a.m., who told him other CUPE members have been busy scouring school areas throughout the Vernon School District.

“I think their agile response should be commended,” Vance said.

READ MORE: ‘Hate will not be tolerated:’ Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Family of Indigenous woman subjected to slurs in Quebec hospital to announce lawsuit

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market extended to Oct. 31
Next story
Sale of Waterway Houseboats property covered taxes owed to Sicamous

Just Posted

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Highway 1 safety improvements through Salmon Arm to proceed this fall

Changes, proposed in 2013 study, include moving traffic signal from Ross Street to Fourth Street

Plein air: Salmon Arm transplant finding inspiration, and fans, outdoors

Jason Bartziokas’s work influenced by former teacher and Salmon Arm native Chris Cran

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital amid testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

More hate flyers found near Vernon school

It’s the second time notes promoting racist organizations have been scattered in town this week

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Kootnekoff: Changes for B.C.’s worker’s compensation system

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read