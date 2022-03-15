More information needed on request for bus stop on Salmon Arm’s 10th Avenue

City staff will check into request regarding purchase of bus tickets at Mall at Piccadilly

City staff are looking into a request to have an additional bus stop on 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

In response to a letter regarding Shuswap Transit, City of Salmon Arm staff will look into the requests.

Jean Howard wrote a letter to council requesting the addition of a bus stop along 10th Street SW, as well as a place to purchase bus tickets at the Mall at Piccadilly.

Howard noted: This area is growing and there are now many seniors that live along this street. I contacted the city about a year and a half ago and was told that this was on the council’s agenda for discussion. Hopefully this can be looked at once again.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond brought up the letter at council’s March 14 meeting.

Rob Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, said he’s not certain where exactly the letter writer would like the additional bus stop, so staff will check on that first.

Regarding the sale of tickets at the mall, Niewenhuizen said that’s a request staff would send to the city’s finance department.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked if it would be possible for the bus drivers to sell tickets. Niewenhuizen explained that bus drivers are a third party, not employed by BC Transit, so that hasn’t been considered.

Howard had suggested that perhaps the lottery ticket centre at the Mall at Piccadilly would be willing to offer this service if approached by the city.

