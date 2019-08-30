More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

The ‘naked’ part of the name Naked Café refers to the au naturel menu.

One patron of the Kelowna-based vegan restaurant seemingly thought it was in reference to an au naturel dress code.

And he treated it as such.

A twitter video—which contains nudity and is definitely not safe for work—shows the man casually browsing the menu, with his clothes strewn across the floor, fully embracing the namesake of the restaurant.

Venus Vendetta, a relatively new server at the café, was working the front till at the time.

“He came in and he was like, ‘oh it’s the Naked Café, can I get naked?’” she said. “I thought he was a dad; I thought he was kidding because all of the dads come in and they’re like, ‘oh it’s the Naked Café,’ and then they laugh. It’s whatever, you know—dads.”

Brushing it off as a dad-joke, Vendetta told the man to “go for it.”

Because of those three little words of encouragement, she takes blame for the whole ordeal.

“It’s literally all my fault,” she admitted.

The man then slowly and deliberately dropped trou in front of the whole restaurant.

“I wasn’t stopping him,” said Vendetta. “I’d had a boring shift; I love a little anarchy.”

Naked, the man began his order—a Bombay Curry. So Vendetta rung him up.

“I started here two weeks ago,” she said. “I’m not getting all manager-y. I’m not going to overstep my power, so I just started punching in his order.”

Once Vendetta did inform her boss, general manager Mike Huget came striding in to shut the operation down. Quickly.

She said the worst part of the incident was having customers and co-workers checking in on her the rest of the day.

“Yes, I’m fine,” she said. “People were taking it quite intensely.”

Nobody in the restaurant felt the need to call the RCMP as no harm was done.

“It wasn’t a big deal. I had a lot of fun that day.”

All in all, Vendetta sees this as a good sign for her new gig at Naked Café.

“I am loving working here,” she lauded.

