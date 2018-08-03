More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek has closed due to a mudslide for the third time in four days, and Highway 1 south of Cache Creek has also closed due to a mudslide.

The latest slide on Highway 97 has occurred 2km south of the junction with Highway 99. The highway is closed from Cache Creek to the Highway 99 junction, and a Geo Tech assessment will be conducted.

An assessment of both situations is in progress. A motorist stranded by the Highway 97 slide reports that at least two pieces of equipment are now at work at the site.

Check www.drivebc.ca for updates.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours on July 31 and again on August 2 due to mudslides. The highway had reopened to single-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car on the evening of August 2, with drivers experiencing delays of up to an hour on August 3.

Highways 1, 5, and 24 remain open as a detour route.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago
Next story
200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Just Posted

Four new board members for Okanagan College

David Porteous, Juliette Cunningham, Shelly Cook and Tina Lee appointed to board

Residents stand up for an inclusive Salmon Arm

Social media campaign spurred by vandalism of rainbow crosswalk

Rain a welcome sight, but thunderstorms to come

Environment Canada is optimistic about this weekend’s cooler weather.

Sisters-in-law hold annual art show and sale

Judy Coutts and Judy Mackenzie host “Related Styles” at Sorrento Centre Hall

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

40% of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course: results

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Update: Snowy Mountain wildfire is now estimated to be 10,300 hectares

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Most Read