More options to beat the heat in Vernon, with free shuttle

Residents seeking relief from the heat can venture to Kal Tire Place, library and more

Greater Vernon residents with two legs and four legs have a number of indoor options to help beat the heat.

Kal Tire Place is open with extended hours as a drop-in community cooling centre. Members of the public are welcome to visit the arena and walk the concourse or rest in the seating area to find temporary relief from the heat and access to water.

The Vernon Library has also extended its hours for those needing to escape the heat. It will be open until 9 p.m. tonight, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Kal Tire Place, located at 3445 43rd Ave. is open with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, until Monday, Aug. 1.

For those who may be facing transportation challenges to access the cooling centre, Vernon Regional Transit has established a shuttle service, at no cost to the user. The shuttle will take Vernon residents to and from the cooling centre or the public library, and is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, until Monday, Aug. 1. This shuttle is not available for other destinations.

The Kal Tire Place cooling centre is pet friendly, which means riders may bring their pet on board the shuttle. Please remember that pets must remain on leash, and while they’re at the cooling centre, they must be in a kennel in a designated area of the arena. Please bring a water bowl, food, and treats (if necessary) for your animal.

To access the shuttle service, call 250-309-8503, and provide an address for pickup.

The city will continue monitoring the weather forecast and will provide updates on the cooling centre as they become available.

A limited supply of bottled water will be available for the public at Kal Tire Place.

“However, we encourage everyone to bring a water bottle that can be filled at a water refill station on the concourse,” the city said.

Parents with children are encouraged to bring books, small games, activities or snacks for their kids.

And Rex can come too!

Animals may be brought to the cooling centre to find relief from the heat. Please note that pet owners must stay with their animals, and the animals must be in a kennel (which will be located in a designated area of Kal Tire Place).

Pet owners are asked to bring a leash, water bowl, food, and treats for their pet, as necessary. The city is working with community partners to bring in additional resources, such as water bowls, but supplies will be limited.

The city is also working closely with a number of community partners to identify cool indoor spaces. Here are some options for the next few days (note: this list will be updated if new information becomes available).:

Wednesday, July 27

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: open until 9 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: open until 6 p.m.

Schubert Centre: open until 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (not available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.)

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Schubert Centre: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Schubert Centre: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: 12 – 4 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: 12 – 4 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre: 12 – 4 p.m.

Village Green Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

When and where are the pop-up spray parks available?

Pop-up spray parks will be available at Lakeview Park (3001 18th Street) between today and Sunday, July 31. Hours of operation:

Wednesday, July 27 – Friday, July 29: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – Sunday, July 31: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More information about the pop-up spray park program is available at www.vernon.ca/news.

Where can I find publicly accessible fountains and water refill stations?

Polson Park – close to the band shell, across from the Pavilion (2600 Highway 6);

Downtown washroom at 30th Avenue / 35th Street;

Bus loop downtown washroom at 31st Avenue / 30th Street;

DND Park (1451 Mission Road);

Marshall Fields – at the back of the soccer building near the washrooms (6891 Okanagan Landing Road);

Ranger Park (1900 47th Avenue);

Where can I find publicly accessible washrooms with potable water?

MacDonald Park (43rd Avenue / 27th Street);

Alexis Park (3951 Alexis Park Drive);

Grahame Park (5700 Okanagan Avenue);

Polson Park (2600 Highway 6);

Kin Beach Park (7248 Tronson Road);

Paddlewheel Park (7815 Okanagan Landing Road);

Marshall Fields (6891 Okanagan Landing Road);

For additional information on the city’s response to the heat event and to find tips on how to stay safe from heat-related illness, visit the city’s website at www.vernon.ca.

