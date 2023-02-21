The provincial government has announced another $180 million to help communities prepare for disasters related to climate change. (Drive BC)

More provincial money announced for climate change preparedness across B.C.

Premier David Eby announced the funding Tuesday afternoon

Municipalities and First Nations in B.C. will receive another $180 million to prepare for disasters related to climate change.

The province will shell out the money through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which has so far distributed $369 million since its establishment in 2017.

Premier David Eby announced the additional funding Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 21) in Victoria.

Eby said British Columbians have seen more than their share of climate disasters.

“(So) there’s urgency to be ready and equipped to minimize damage and recover quickly when the worst happens.”

The province paired the additional funding with a new online hub offering hazard and mapping tools, risk data and other resources to help communities better prepare for future disasters related to climate change.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said recent extreme weather events have caused a lot of destruction in B.C.

“(People) are looking to our government to help keep them and their families safe,” Ma said.

RELATED: More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Jen Ford, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, praised the announcement.

“Accurate data is critical for mitigation and planning activities, and our members will be intent to utilize the (new information) platform and provide input to support its development.”

More to come.

