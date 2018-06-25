More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

After a crazy thunderstorm crashed through the Okanagan and Shuswap, the sun is back out across the region.

However, the sunshine may not last as Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm up and down the Okanagan Valley and into the Shuswap. Winds could pick up to 30 km/hr this afternoon.

In the Salmon Arm area, 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected.

The high for Monday is 21 C.

Tuesday will be mainly sunny across the region with temperatures sitting around 21 C.

But, then the rest of the week is looking cloudy and wet.

Wednesday will start out sunny with cloudy periods in the evening and a chance of showers overnight – the high 22 C.

Clouds and rain anticipated for Thursday and Friday with temperatures around 23 C.

