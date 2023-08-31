More revealed on hiker who died at Okanagan Falls mountain

The hiker had been communicating with his family at the top of McIntyre Bluff

Sx Penticton search and rescue specialists and a Topflight helicopter had the difficult task of recovering the body of a hiker on McIntyre Bluffs in OK Falls. (Penticton & District Search & Rescue photo)

The Oliver RCMP has revealed more details about the hiker who went missing and was later found dead at the bottom of McIntyre Bluff near Okanagan Falls on Aug. 28.

What led to the hiker’s death is still unknown, and investigations are ongoing with the RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

According to the RCMP, the man had gone paddleboarding across Vaseaux Lake on the evening of Aug. 27, and then had gone on a planned hike. The paddleboard was located well up on shore according to the RCMP.

The man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, having sent them pictures with no indication of any concerns for his well-being.

A large-scale search operation, involving Penticton Search and Rescue, a RCMP plane, a Topflight search and rescue helicopter and a canine team from the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was conducted on Aug. 28 but after eight hours and with nightfall they were unable to find the man.

According to PENSAR, new information was provided to the RCMP the next day, that turned it from a search to recovery effort of the man. Search and Rescue recovered his body at the base of the bluff early the next morning.

“This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased. The Oliver RCMP and Victim Services will continue to support them through this difficult time. Thank you to Search and Rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth with the Oliver RCMP.

READ MORE: Hiker’s body recovered from mountain above Okanagan Falls

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsSearch and Rescue