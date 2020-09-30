Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75. (RCMP handout)

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

A Coquitlam man involved with several churches is facing a number of additional sexual assault charges as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, was first charged with six sex-related offences back in mid-July, following an investigation which began i

n December 2019.

At the time, investigators alleged that he offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church, where he went by the name ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi.’

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam. He has also been associated to multiple churches in the region, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), Coquitlam Mounties announced seven more charges, including six counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

All nine victims were young men or teenage boys in Coquitlam at the time of the alleged offences, police confirmed.

Sex crimes investigators are now looking into crimes that may have happened in other jurisdictions, specifically within the

Glad Tidings Church community in Vancouver, as well as the Glad Tidings Summer Camp in Sechelt during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Witnesses and victims have been incredible,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Their courage to speak has led directly to these seven additional charges. We want to assure them, and everyone involved, that our investigation is not over.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit under file #2019-38332.

Crime

Most Read