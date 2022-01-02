A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the south coast of British Columbia with 2 to 15 cm expected from Sunday to Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More snow, heavy winds expected across B.C.: Environment Canada

Snow is expected to intensify over the Trans-Canada Highway Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Environment Canada is warning travellers to be prepared and drive carefully as heavy snowfall is expected on highways in southern British Columbia.

The agency says snow is expected to intensify over the Trans-Canada Highway Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and is expected to continue until Monday night.

The weather office says the northern B.C. interior can expect up to 20 cm of heavy snow over Teslin, Cassiar Mountains and Watson Lake, while central and north coasts can expect up to 50 cm of snow.

It says the snow will intensify tonight and continue through Sunday, with up to 50 cm also expected over the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Environment Canada says an approaching Pacific frontal system will create strong winds of up to 70km/h for East Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver regions, but says those conditions are expected to ease overnight.

It says lower winds will also bring much warmer air into the area, resulting in a chance of flurries that will change to rain overnight.

The Canadian Press

