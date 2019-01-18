More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Plastic doll contains levels of phthalates over allowable limit and may pose chemical hazard

More than 100,000 Little Princess Dolls sold over the last 15 months have been recalled in a Canada-wide bid to get the toxic toys out of kids’ hands.

Health Canada issued the recall on Montoy’s Little Princess Dolls sold from Sept. 12, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2018 after they were found to contain levels of phthalates that exceed the allowable limit, thereby posing a chemical hazard.

Studies suggest that certain phthalates, including DEHP, may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.

RELATED: ‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

The product comes in six different variations – different hair and dress colours – with the same identification code. The item number 08-3066065 and UPC 667888315611 can be found on the lower back part of the packaging.

Approximately 111,378 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

As of Dec. 21, the distributor Dollarama L.P. has not received any reports of injuries related to the use of the doll.

The recalled toys should be taken away from children and either thrown out or returned to the store for refund, no receipt required.

For more information, consumers may contact Dollarama toll free at 1-888-365-4266, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For further information on phthalates in children’s products, see Health Canada’s website.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Victoria woman files lawsuit after birth control recall

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance
Next story
U.S. university investigates blackface, slur in video

Just Posted

Golds make a big win in opening game of invitational tournament

Salmon Arm Secondary basketball squad topples Kelowna Christian School

Opinion: High gas prices send shoppers out of town

Nothing new to gas price disparity faced by Salmon Arm and Sicamous residents

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Gondwana Gallery reopening under new ownership

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

RECALL: Salmon Village maple salmon nuggets

Customers warned not to eat product due to possible Listeria contamination

More than 100,000 toxic toys named in Canada-wide recall

Plastic doll contains levels of phthalates over allowable limit and may pose chemical hazard

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read