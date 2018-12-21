A fallen fence in Ladysmith yesterday afternoon is a more ordinary example of the sort of widespread property damage caused across the Island by yesterday’s windstorm (Gerry Beltgens photo)

More than 160,000 remain without power after B.C. storm

BC Hydro working around the clock in the wake of most severe windstorm in years

Many people on B.C.’s south coast woke up in the cold and dark Friday morning after one of the most severe storms in years.

BC Hydro reported about 160,000 customers were still without power, including 63,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 87,000 on Vancouver Island.

“Due to the extent of the damage, many customers will be without power overnight, and for some customers it could be days,” BC Hydro said on its website.

“All available crews and resources will be working around the clock until all damage is repaired.”

Hardest hit areas include Duncan and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, and White Rock, Surrey and Langley in the Lower Mainland.

In White Rock, officials will be providing an update sometime Friday on the extent of damage to the city’s iconic pier after it broke into two because of crushing waves and loose boats.

WATCH: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

READ MORE: One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Priority repairs include damage that presents an immediate danger like live wires across roads or near homes, as well as restoring circuits to critical services like hospitals.

From there, BC Hydro will make repairs to high-voltage transmission lines and substations as this will bring the most customers back as quickly as possible.

– with files from Black Press Media

