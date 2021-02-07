More than 25 centimetres of snow dumps on Okanagan ski hills

Baldy Mountain says the extra snow this week calls for extra caution in the backcountry

This picture was taken Sunday morning in the Apex Mountain parking lot near Penticton. A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen there in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days. (James Shalman photo)

A whopping 27 centimetres of snow has fallen on Apex Mountain in 24 hours, 85 cms in the past three days and 109 cms in the past five days.

That makes for some epic powder skiing at both Apex and Baldy Mountain this weekend.

But Baldy Mountain management is pleading for caution today (Sunday) with such a huge snow dump.

There was a sluff (small, loose snow avalanches are called sluffs) at Gillies Hut Crossing at Webster’s trail on Baldy’s trail system, Baldy Mountain posted on Facebook. Baldy Mountain is asking those who are snowshoeing or hiking to please use caution in these areas.

“With the serious amount of snow we’ve had this week, we are stressing the importance of skiing within bounds, following patrols’ requests to not duck safety lines and be aware that areas on our hiking/snowshoe trail system are not patrolled and use at your own risk.”

At the end of January, Penticton Search and Rescue responded to back to back rescues over one weekend. The first responded with air and ground rescue crews to assist EHS with a medical evacuation in the Nickel Plate Lake area near Apex Ski Resort.

9-1-1 had received a report of a middle aged woman in medical distress while she was snowshoeing in the Nickel Plate Nordic trails.

That same day they had to rescue a lost hiker in OK Falls.

