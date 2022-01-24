(Village at Smith Creek)

More than 40 cases of COVID-19 at West Kelowna senior care home

Four care homes are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in the Kelowna area

Interior Health is reporting 48 cases of COVID-19 at Village of Smith Creek in West Kelowna.

Of the 48 cases, 33 are vaccinated residents and 15 are staff. The outbreak was first confirmed on Jan. 16.

There are three other senior care homes in the Kelowna area with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Belgo and Ellison units of Sun Pointe Village continue to deal with an outbreak of the virus since Jan. 7.

Lakeview Lodge reported its outbreak on Jan. 11, which continues.

On Jan. 20, Dove and Grouse units of Glenmore Lodge reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak reported on Jan. 11, on the surgical ward at Kelowna General Hospital is also continuing according to IH.

