The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to burn in the Shuswap. (BC Wildfire Services)

More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires

The Bush Creek East wildfire is 40,041 hectares

The Bush Creek East wildfire near Chase continues to burn as it’s now at a staggering 41,041 hectares.

This wildfire, which started on July 12, remains out of control and a wildfire of note.

Some good news from Monday night is that North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) confirmed.

According to the CSRD on Tuesday morning, there are currently more than 4,600 properties on evacuation order and 864 on evacuation alert. The evacuation map can be found on the CSRD website.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: North Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsOkanaganSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire continues to burn in Lake Country
Next story
North Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

Just Posted

At right, Althea Mongerson, sponsorship marketing coordinator with the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, gives a hand Aug. 19, 2023 to volunteer coordinators Jasmine Skubiak, next to her, and Emily Valentini as they take down banners. (Martha Wickett photo)
Salmon Arm festival cancellation ‘definitely the right decision’

The map shows a new alert zone as of Monday, Aug. 21, that was issued by the Neskonlith Indian Band to assist in getting funding for clean air initiatives and is not related to any wildfire evacuation threats. (BCWS)
New Shuswap fire alert on BCWS map not related to wildfire evacuation risk

Volunteers Kelly Renolds, Brittany Vandergaag, Bruce Hunchak, Krista Hyde, Kienna Hyde, Kingston Hyde, Jessie Salm, Jesse Scrimbit, Chelsea Vange and Quinn Carson are joined by Sicamous mayor Colleen Anderson (centre) as they collect donations for North Shuswap evacuees at the Red Barn Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Kim Siegrist-Hyde photo)
Sicamous community steps up to collect donations for wildfire evacuees

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones