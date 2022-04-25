More than 60 COVID-19 cases in 2 Okanagan long-term care facility outbreaks

Westview Place and Haven Hill in Penticton both have outbreaks

Two Penticton long-term care facilities are currently in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The outbreak at Westview Place was declared on April 12, and so far there have been 36 residents who have tested positive.

Haven Hill’s outbreak was declared on April 19, and so far has had 27 residents test positive for COVID-19.

According to Interior Health, there have not been any deaths at either Westview Place or Haven Hill in Penticton due to COVID-19.

Westview Place had previously had an outbreak in February, 2022. That outbreak had 19 residents who ended up testing positive for COVID-19, and two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Long-term care facilities were opened up to more family visits on March, 18, while still requiring rapid tests and proof of vaccination.

