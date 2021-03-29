Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)

More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

After a year with no meaningful updates, the Kelowna RCMP has released the identity of the man killed in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area back in March of last year.

Mounties responded to reports of gunfire on Trumpeter Court just before midnight on March 24, 2020. They located a deceased man in the front seat of a vehicle. That man has now been identified as 29-year-old Amanpreet Bal, who had moved to Kelowna from the Lower Mainland shortly before his death.

“We believe this shooting was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, the details of which we are not releasing,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Early on the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit determined the shooting was likely targeted. Still, no arrests have been made.

Police urge anybody who witnessed the incident, has not yet spoken to police, or has any information about Bal’s death to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

READ MORE: No suspects, no information after man shot dead in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Homicide

