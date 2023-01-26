Crews were on scene at Kin beach to remove tree stumps this week. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

More trees coming down at Vernon beach

Large old picturesque cottonwood trees becoming hazardous

The big old picturesque trees at Kin Beach are becoming hazardous.

Therefore crews will be sawing down seven of the cottonwood trees starting Monday, Jan. 30.

Select trees have been identified as past their life expectancy and becomming hazardous.

Cottonwood (populus) trees have less stability than other mature trees and this could lead to branches falling during major storms or strong winds. The City of Vernon has been removing the large cottonwood trees on an annual basis over the last seven years.

“To make sure we still have beautiful trees in our park, the parks department has planted other varieties of trees throughout the park as succession trees,” said Kendra Kryszak, parks and public spaces manager.

With numerous hazards and risks in the area, members of the public are asked to respect this construction zone at Kin Beach and stay away from the area. The work is anticipated to be complete by Feb. 10.

READ MORE: Aging cottonwood trees axed in Vernon’s Kin Beach Park

READ MORE: Falling trees force closures at Vernon ski hill

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EnvironmentNatureVernon

Previous story
Salmon Arm councillor speaks to concerns around newly opened emergency shelter
Next story
Rockslide report finds high risk as evacuation order near Keremeos expires

Just Posted

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers practise their avalanche rescue skills in January 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue- Facebook)
Shuswap Search and Rescue takes avalanche training to better respond to crisis

Salmon Arm's Downtown Activity Centre is the site of a temporary emergency shelter until April 30, 2023. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor speaks to concerns around newly opened emergency shelter

(Justin Timberlake/Facebook)
Morning Start: How NSYNC got their name

Pictured is one example of a bike wash station. The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking to build a bike wash station at the South Canoe trailhead. (Contributed)
Bike wash station proposed for South Canoe trailhead in Salmon Arm