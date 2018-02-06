Morning brief for Feb. 6

In Kelowna, city council has approved a plan for the latest five-story apartment building slated for the city’s high-profile Central Green site.

This plan was virtually the same as the one council refused to deal with in late January.

Several councillors said they liked what they saw in an updated rendering of the planned building.

Police are searching for the suspect who ignited a dumpster fire early Tuesday morning in Oliver.

An 18-year-old girl is dead following fatal collision north of Coldstream, Monday night.

Be sure to watch for the best dog ever, Morgan from the Shuswap shovels the driveway and fetches beers.

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

Local MLAs thrilled with new leader

Eric Foster and Greg Kyllo fully support election of Andrew Wilkinson

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

IH ready to declare meningococcal outbreak over

Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Paralympic champ wouldn’t undo tragic accident

“I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Tenor sings through Valentines day

Paul Moore presents Nuit Musicale in Kelowna Feb. 9 and Vernon Feb. 10

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Video: Okanagan car show featured on My Classic Car

The episode of My Classic Car that was filmed at the Peach City Beach Cruise aired recently

