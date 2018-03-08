Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to snow Thursday morning.

The snow is causing some issues on highway passes.

Today marks International Women’s Day and in Kelowna men and women are being asked to gather in Stuart Park and be part of a global movement “Her Time to Thrive.” The event is expected to kick off about 11:45 a.m .with a proclamation from Mayor Colin Basran.

The search for a Sun Peaks man who disappeared while walking home about three weeks ago is continuing and volunteers from B.C. and Alberta are joining Ryan Shtuka’s family to look for the missing 20-year-old. Salmon Arm’s Victoria Skofteby was one of those volunteers who took her dog Stella up to Sun Peaks to join in the effort.

The Penticton Vees completed their sweep of the Coquitlam Express with a 2-1 win Wednesday night, advancing to the second round where they will play the Trail Smoke Eaters. That game will take place in Penticton on Friday, March 16.

It may come as no surprise as winter doesn’t seem to want to quit— Silver Star Resort had a record year with the most snow falling in 68 years

The resort has an alpine snow base of 266 centimetres, 209 cm in the village and a cumulative base of 637 cm.

