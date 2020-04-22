Morning Start: 95 years ago today the Yankees wore pinstripes for the first time

Happy hump day! Today’s forecast is 15 degrees and mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day:

On this day in 1915, the New York Yankees dawn its pinstripes uniform for the very first time against the Washington Senators.

Similar to the look of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yankees decided to wear pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers would abandon the fashion statement for two seasons, in 1913-1914, but would return to the style for good in 1915.

The Yankees pinstripes uniforms are considered to be the most iconic uniform in all of sports.

On this date in 1915, against the Washington Senators, the New York Yankees debut their famous pinstripes, which will remain a permanent fixture on their home uniforms. pic.twitter.com/YrlSbNbXIE — Hall of Fame History, Cards, and Stats (@HOFHistCardStat) April 22, 2020

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A chance of showers but temperatures are heating up.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Kelowna fire crews responded to an early Tuesday morning blaze at a house in the 700 block of Dougall Road.

According to the platoon captain on scene, the wires were down and an abundance of sparks and flames could be seen coming from the house when crews arrived. The residents were able to escape the home safely and no one was hurt in the blaze.

The fire caused severe damage to the structure of the home. Firefighters believe the house may collapse and therefore it is unsafe to enter.

All occupants and their dog got out safely and major damage was confined to the one residence.

Great work this morning by #Kelowna D-shift,1st arriving Engine grabs its own water supply to allow for 21/2” & master stream deployment to control from exterior. Highlights the danger of live down power lines, caution course language on video @IAFFCanada #IAFF #hardfromtheyard pic.twitter.com/xV3cYwAXOM — Kelowna Professional (@IAFF953) April 21, 2020

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather