Morning Start: A baby born 131 days premature was given a 0% chance of survival

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your Friday rolling.

Fun fact: A baby born 131 days premature was given a 0% chance of survival

When Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born on June 5, 2020, Guinness World Records claims that he was so small that he could fit into the palm of one of his parents’ hands. He weighed 340 g — about the same as a can of soup or one-tenth of the average weight for a full-term newborn.

He was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, where Hutchinson was given a 0 per cent chance of survival by the neonatology team.

Despite a due date of Oct. 13, 2020, his mother Beth experienced medical complications and unexpectedly went into labour almost four months earlier than anticipated.

“He was born at a gestational age of 21 weeks 2 days, making him 131 days premature. The standard gestational period for a baby is 40 weeks,” notes Guinness World Records.

Hutchinson celebrated his first birthday earlier this year, and Guinness World Records recognized him as the most premature baby to survive.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

Roughly 1,000 people have taken to the streets out front of Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon in protest of provincial health measures regarding COVID-19, specifically the recently announced vaccine card program.

The event began around 1 p.m. The large and aggressive crowd has taken over most sidewalks surrounding the hospital and several cars are driving by blaring their horns. Throughout the event, people were chanting “freedom.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Give a dog a bone!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now