(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away

According to BBC, a lion’s roar is so that loud it can reach 114 decibels (at a distance of around one metre) and can be heard from as far away as five miles.

“This volume is all to do with the shape of the cat’s larynx,” said BBC.

“Most animals have triangular vocal cords but a lion’s are square and flat, which allows them to respond more easily to air passing through. This means a louder roar with less effort.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A new study found that the provincial minimum wage is not enough for a family of four to comfortably live in Kelowna.

The Living Wage for Families campaign found that working people in Kelowna would need to earn at least $18.49 an hour in order to meet the most basic costs of raising two children. That is higher than the provincial minimum wage, which is currently at $15.20.

Trending on TikTok

Have you ever seen a cat climb a ladder?

@ladbible

Spider-cat 😎 | 🎥 IG/carpenter_adam_james | #ladbible #fyp #foryou #spidercat #cat #pet #climbing #orangecat

♬ original sound – LADbible

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
