(numinwords.com)

Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A

Your morning start for Tuesday, February 1 2022

Happy Tuesday! Let’s get your morning going with the morning start!

Fun Fact: If you were to spell out every number from 1-999, not one contains the letter ‘A’.

‘A’ is the second most commonly-used letter, yet one thousand (1,000) is the first number spelt out that has the first A in it.

On this day

In 2004, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 38. The game was also known for the controversial halftime show where a wardrobe malfunction occurred while Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were preforming.

National Holidays

According to National Holiday, February 1st is National Freedom Day and National Dark Chocolate Day.

February is Black History Month and LGBT+ History Month.

It is also National Heart Month and National Snack Food Month (they contradict, don’t you think?). Lastly, somewhere Bob Barker is smiling because it’s Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

6 vehicles crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna on Monday afternoon. To learn more, click here

A new brewery might be coming to town, but it all lands on a public hearing. To learn more, click here

The Vernon school district is spending more than it’s bringing in. To learn more, click here

Trending

Many Canadians create outdoor hockey rinks during the winter but they need to maintain them as well. Check out this homemade zamboni.

@bardown

SO innovative. 🔥 via @DeWayne Dewey Moss #hockeytok #hockeytiktoks #hockey #odr #freezing

♬ original sound – BarDown

Celebrity birthdays

If today is your birthday, you share a birthday with: singer Harry Styles (28), MMA fighter Ronda Rousey (35), actress Julia Garner (28) and retired NHL player Mark Recchi (54).

Have a great Tuesday!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelowna

Previous story
Erin O’Toole to face leadership review by caucus as 1/3 want him gone, says MP
Next story
Squamish First Nation ‘in disbelief’ after residential school memorial vandalized

Just Posted

Man sentenced to six months in Vision Quest program after pleading guilty to charges of fleeing police and driving while prohibited. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rehabilitation recommended for man who flees police in Shuswap several times

Acoustic Avenue Music has lined up three shows for the Song Sparrow Hall Stage, beginning on Feb. 17, with Canadian singers/songwriters Linda McRae and Doug Cox. (File photo)
Live music returning to Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall

(numinwords.com)
Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A

A Salmon Arm man was ordered in a Jan. 31, 2022 decision by the BC Securities Commission to pay a penalty and to pause various market activities for 15 years. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man ordered by BC Securities Commission to pay penalty, pause market activities