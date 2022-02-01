Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A

Happy Tuesday! Let’s get your morning going with the morning start!

Fun Fact: If you were to spell out every number from 1-999, not one contains the letter ‘A’.

‘A’ is the second most commonly-used letter, yet one thousand (1,000) is the first number spelt out that has the first A in it.

On this day

In 2004, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 38. The game was also known for the controversial halftime show where a wardrobe malfunction occurred while Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were preforming.

National Holidays

According to National Holiday, February 1st is National Freedom Day and National Dark Chocolate Day.

February is Black History Month and LGBT+ History Month.

It is also National Heart Month and National Snack Food Month (they contradict, don’t you think?). Lastly, somewhere Bob Barker is smiling because it’s Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

Celebrity birthdays

If today is your birthday, you share a birthday with: singer Harry Styles (28), MMA fighter Ronda Rousey (35), actress Julia Garner (28) and retired NHL player Mark Recchi (54).

Have a great Tuesday!

