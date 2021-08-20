(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: An American man has eaten more than 30,000 Big Macs

Your morning start for Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! We bring you good news: after getting some much-needed rain yesterday, showers are once again in the forecast for today.

Fun fact: An American man has eaten more than 30,000 Big Macs

Wisconsin’s Donald Gorske recently celebrated a new milestone in his love affair with McDonald’s Big Macs: he just consumed his 32,340th Big Mac.

According to Guinness World Records, Gorske has held the title for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime since 1999. His Big Mac odyssey began in 1972, and his routine involves eating two Big Macs per day, equaling a total of 14 a week.

“I love hamburgers like no other food. I am closing in on 50 years of eating them next year, after eating a Big Mac every single day,” said Gorske. “This is a McDonald’s Big Mac – it’s the best sandwich in the world! When I like something, I stick with it all the time.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Just when things couldn’t look up, Penticton Booster Juice found the kindness they were asking for from local community members.

“Things have been better for our staff and myself. Some staff have received super generous tips from customers,” said Amanda Lysohirka, co-owner of Penticton’s Booster Juice stores.

“Myself and my business partner, John have received emails, private messages and comments on the news article with words of encouragement and praise which I have taken screenshots of and will be sharing it with all the staff as they deserve the credit,” Lysohirka told the Western News.

Read the full story here.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

