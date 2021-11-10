(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Linda Guillory, an electrical engineer from Richardson, Texas, USA, has collected a total of 2,430 operating gaming systems, earning her the holder of the Guinness World Record of the largest collection of playable gaming systems.

Guillory’s first-ever system, a Red Conic Basketball game, was collected when she was eight.

In case you missed it

An Abbotsford farmer has become the first in B.C. – and one of a handful in Canada – to grow the flower that produces the world’s most expensive spice.

Avtar Dhillon has discovered that the Fraser Valley’s rainy climate and rich soil is ideal for growing saffron, a crop normally associated with arid regions.

The ancient spice – used in cooking, as a colouring agent and in pharmaceuticals – comes from the autumn-flowering perennial plant known as Crocus sativus (the “saffron crocus”).

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

The dish looks good, but how do you rate Gordon Ramsay’s dance moves?

@gordonramsayofficial

Hey @tillyramsay did you say I can’t #dance ?? #fooddance #tiktokfood

♬ #FoodDance – neffatibrotherscomauwwkiss

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

